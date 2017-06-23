FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes, Calumet Shreveport Fuels entered into supply and offtake agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 23, 2017 / 8:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes, Calumet Shreveport Fuels entered into supply and offtake agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP - on June 19, Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes LLC, Calumet Shreveport Fuels LLC entered into supply and offtake agreement

* After all closing date related supply, Offtake agreement transactions are completed, cash proceeds to LW and fuels will be about $64 million

* Supply and Offtake agreement is effective until June 30, 2020 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rL35qA) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.