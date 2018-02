Feb 2 (Reuters) - CAMANIO CARE AB (PUBL):

* CAMANIO CARE RECEIVES GIRAFF ORDER FROM HÖRBY MUNICIPALITY

* ‍ORDER WHICH ALSO INCLUDES OTHER PRODUCTS FROM CAMANIO CARE IS WORTH 200 KSEK​

* SAYS ORDER ‍IS START OF A CLOSE COLLABORATION WITH HÖRBY MUNICIPALITY.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)