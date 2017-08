July 20 (Reuters) - Camber Energy Inc

* Camber Energy announces fiscal year 2017 results

* Camber Energy Inc - ‍during fiscal 2017, Camber increased its reserves by approximately 1.4 million BOE of proved reserves​

* Camber Energy Inc - ‍at year-end on March 31, 2017, Camber estimated net proved crude oil and natural gas reserves were approximately 5.6 million BOE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: