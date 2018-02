BRIEF-Cambian Group Says FY Underlying Trading Was In Line With Board's Expectation

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cambian Group Plc:

* UNDERLYING TRADING FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATION

* NET CASH AT YEAR-END WAS APPROXIMATELY £82 MILLION AND AHEAD OF BOARD‘S EXPECTATION

* DECLARES A FURTHER SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 8.2 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ANTICIPATES INVESTING AROUND £85 MILLION OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN ORDER TO INCREASE CAPACITY AND CREATE GROWTH

* TRADING DURING JANUARY 2018 IS IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)