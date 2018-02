Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cambium Learning Group Inc:

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC - ‍ ON JANUARY 25 2018, HAROLD O. LEVY NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD - SEC FILING​

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC - ‍ IN CONNECTION WITH LEVY'S RESIGNATION, BOARD HAS REDUCED ITS SIZE TO EIGHT MEMBERS​ Source text : (bit.ly/2FurKG1) Further company coverage: