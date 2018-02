Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cambrex Corp:

* CAMBREX CORP - ANNOUNCED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND CHEMICAL AND ANALYTICAL DEVELOPMENT CAPABILITIES AT ITS CHARLES CITY, IOWA PLANT

* CAMBREX CORP - CHARLES CITY, IOWA PLANT EXPANSION WILL SEE CONSTRUCTION OF AN ADDITIONAL 2,000 SQ.FT. OF LABORATORY SPACE FOR DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS