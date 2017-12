Dec 19 (Reuters) - Camden National Corp:

* CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES A 9% INCREASE IN ITS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 DIVIDEND; PROVIDES INITIAL ESTIMATE OF TAX BILL IMPACT

* CAMDEN NATIONAL-CURRENTLY ESTIMATES THAT FOR EVERY 1% FALL IN FEDERAL CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL FALL $0.06 - $0.08 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: