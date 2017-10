Sept 18 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust

* Camden Property Trust provides update on projected expenses related to Hurricane Irma

* Expects to incur approximately $2.0 - $2.5 million in expenses during Q3 of 2017 as a result of Hurricane Irma

* Camden Property Trust - ‍Will provide update to FY 2017 earnings guidance in conjunction with its 3Q17 earnings release scheduled for late October 2017​