FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cameco to suspend production from McArthur River, Key Lake operations
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 11:10 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Cameco to suspend production from McArthur River, Key Lake operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp:

* Cameco to suspend production from McArthur River and key lake operations and reduce its dividend

* Cameco Corp - ‍annual dividend will be reduced to $0.08 per common share in 2018​

* Cameco - ‍production from McArthur river mining, key lake milling operations in northern Saskatchewan will be temporarily suspended by end of Jan. 2018​

* Cameco Corp - ‍as result of suspension, workforce at McArthur River mining & Key Lake milling operations​ will be reduced temporarily by about 845 workers

* Cameco Corp says expect co’s share of costs to maintain both operations during suspension to range between $6.5 and $7.5 million per month​

* Cameco Corp - annual dividend of $0.08 per common share in 2018 is a reduction of $0.32 per common share on an annual basis.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.