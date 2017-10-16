FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 16, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Camex Energy and Desert Lion Energy enter amalgamation agreement to complete reverse take-over

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Camex Energy Corp

* Camex Energy and Desert Lion Energy enter into amalgamation agreement to complete reverse take-over

* Camex Energy Corp - as per amalgamation agreement Camex will acquire all of issued & outstanding shares of Desert Lion in exchange for securities of Camex​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍transaction will be carried out by way of a three-cornered amalgamation​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍Desert Lion team established 3-phase development program to include concentrate sales from historic production at project, to start late 2017​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍Desert Lion team established 3-phase development program to include development of a mine and concentrator​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍Desert Lion team established 3-phase development program to include conversion plant, which is anticipated to be located in walvis bay​

* Camex Energy Corp -co’s unit, Desert Lion will form newly amalgamated co, upon which former Desert Lion shareholders will get 1 new Camex share for each 1 Desert Lion share held​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍upon completion of amalgamation co intends to change its name to “Desert Lion Energy Inc”​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍Camex proposes to consolidate shares on basis of one post-consolidation Camex common share for each 12.0258 existing Camex common shares​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of Desert Lion and Camex​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
