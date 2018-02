Feb 1 (Reuters) - Camino Minerals Corp:

* CAMINO MINERALS TO RAISE $2.1 MILLION FOR ADDITIONAL DRILLING AT CHAPITOS COPPER PROJECT

* CAMINO MINERALS CORP - ‍INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO $2.1 MILLION BY A PRIVATE PLACEMENT, TO FUND ADDITIONAL DRILLING AT LOS CHAPITOS PROJECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: