3 days ago
BRIEF-Campari sees flat 2017 EBIT margin versus 2016
August 3, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Campari sees flat 2017 EBIT margin versus 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Davide Campari:

* CFO Paolo Marchesini tells analyst call EBIT margin is seen flat in 2017 versus 2016 on an organic basis

* CFO says sees advertising and promotion costs at 18.7 percent of sales this year, it could be 20 basis points higher or lower than that

* CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz says Grand Marnier reported H1 net sales of 58.9 million euros

* CEO says Grand Marnier on track to deliver on expectations of 47 million euros EBITDA for 2017

* CEO says U.S. sales of Grand Marnier have returned to low-to-mid single digit growth in terms of volumes

* CEO says group has to take Grand Marnier off desserts and back into cocktail glasses in Europe, it will take some time Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

