BRIEF-Campbell Soup Co Says Snyder's-Lance Deal Represents Enterprise Value Of About $6 Bln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - SNYDER‘S-LANCE DEAL REPRESENTS ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6 BILLION - SEC FILING‍​

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - SNYDER‘S-LANCE DEAL EXPECTED TO BE 5-7% ACCRETIVE TO FY 2019 EPS

* CAMPBELL SOUP-UNDER MERGER AGREEMENT, SNYDER‘S-LANCE WILL PAY A TERMINATION FEE OF $149 MILLION TO CO IF DEAL IS TERMINATED DUE TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS‍​

* CAMPBELL SOUP-UNDER MERGER AGREEMENT, CO WOULD PAY A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MILLION TO SNYDER‘S-LANCE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF DEAL IS TERMINATED

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO SAYS $275 MILLION - $325 MILLION OF EXPECTED ONE-TIME COSTS FROM SNYDER'S-LANCE DEAL Source text : (bit.ly/2CA6Nbr) Further company coverage: