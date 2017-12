BRIEF-Campbell Soup Says Entered Into Three-Year Credit Agreement With Credit Suisse, Cayman Islands Branch ‍​

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT SUISSE AG, CAYMAN ISLANDS BRANCH ‍​

* CAMPBELL SOUP - SUBJECT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT, LENDERS PROVIDED CO WITH SINGLE DRAW, UNSECURED, SENIOR TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.20 BILLION

* CAMPBELL SOUP- PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN ONLY BE USED FOR ACQUISITION BY CO OF SNYDER'S-LANCE, PAYMENT OF RELATED FEES - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2zN9UL9) Further company coverage: