BRIEF-Campbell takes actions to reshape portfolio toward faster-growing spaces outlines fiscal 2018 priorities

July 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co
* Campbell takes actions to reshape portfolio toward faster-growing spaces; outlines fiscal 2018 priorities
* Campbell Soup Co - Expects to convert to chicken with no antibiotics for all soups in its portfolio by end of calendar year
* Campbell Soup Co - Campbell anticipates adding about $200 million in sales across its three divisions over next five years
* Campbell Soup Co - Has a goal of generating $300 million in e-commerce sales over next five years
* Campbell Soup Co - Plans to complete transition of all soups in U.S. and canada to non-bpa lined cans "for upcoming soup season"