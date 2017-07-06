FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods for ‍$700 mln in cash​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods for ‍$700 mln in cash​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods to expand in faster-growing health and well-being categories

* Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods to expand in faster-growing health and well-being categories

* Campbell Soup Co - deal for ‍$700 million in cash​

* Campbell Soup Co - plans to fund acquisition through a combination of short- and long-term debt

* Pacific foods will become part of Campbell's Americas simple meals and beverages division

* Campbell soup - deal to be neutral to earnings in first 12 months following closing, excluding certain items

* Campbell plans to continue to operate pacific foods out of tualatin

* Campbell soup co - acquisition is not subject to any financing condition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.