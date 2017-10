Oct 25 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc -

* Camping world announces pricing of secondary offering of class a common stock by selling stockholders

* Announces pricing of secondary offering of 6 million shares of its class a common stock at $40.50 per share

* Also ‍prices secondary offering of 700,000 shares of class a common stock offered by CWGS holding at $40.50 per share