BRIEF-Camping World Holdings Unit Enteres Into 7th Amendment of Previous Credit Agreement

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc:

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS - ON DECEMBER 12, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO SEVENTH AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDED PREVIOUS CREDIT AGREEMENT

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS - UNDER AMENDMENT, FLOOR PLAN FACILITY ALLOWS FLOOR PLAN BORROWER TO BORROW UP TO $1.415 BILLION UNDER A FLOOR PLAN FACILITY

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS - UNDER AMENDMENT, FLOOR PLAN FACILITY ALLOWS FLOOR PLAN BORROWER TO BORROW UP TO $15 MILLION UNDER A LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS - UNDER AMENDMENT, FACILITY ALLOWS BORROWER TO BORROW UPTO MAX AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF $35 MILLION UNDER REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC - MATURITY OF FLOOR PLAN FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO DECEMBER 12, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2pdGq9y) Further company coverage: