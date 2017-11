Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Camposol Holding Plc files for U.S. IPO of up to $345 million - SEC filing‍​

* Camposol Holding Plc - BofA Merrill lynch and UBS Investment Bank are among underwriters to IPO

* Camposol Holding Plc says applied to have ordinary shares listed on New York Stock Exchange​

* Camposol Holding Plc - Offering consists of an international offering in the United States and other countries outside the U.S. and Peru Source text: (bit.ly/2mpMv0T)