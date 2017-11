BRIEF-Camtek announces Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.33

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Camtek Ltd

* Camtek announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Sees Q4 revenue $24 million to $25 million

* Q3 revenue $23.8 million

* Camtek Ltd - ‍non-GAAP operating margins are expected to improve to about 15% in Q4 of 2017, with continued improvement in 2018​

* Camtek Ltd - ‍following sale of PCB business, recorded one-time income of $12.5 million to GAAP net income in Q3 ​