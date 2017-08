July 20 (Reuters) - CAMURUS AB:

* CAMURUS AND BRAEBURN ANNOUNCE SUBMISSION OF NDA FOR LONG-ACTING BUPRENORPHINE (CAM2038) FOR OPIOID USE DISORDER

* IF APPROVED, CAM2038 WOULD PROVIDE WEEKLY AND MONTHLY DOSING OPTIONS FOR PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER

* PRIORITY REVIEW OF NDA HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR WHICH, IF GRANTED, WOULD SHORTEN REVIEW PROCESS OF CAM2038 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)