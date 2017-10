Sept 18 (Reuters) - Camurus Ab

* Camurus announces that FDA grants priority review of NDA for weekly and monthly CAM2038 buprenorphine depots for treatment of opioid use disorder

* NDA for CAM2038 submitted on July 19 by Camurus’ U.S. Partner Braeburn, comprises data from seven clinical trials, including two phase 3 trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: