March 9 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - WILL ISSUE 3.3 MILLION REGISTERED ADSS OF CAN-FITE AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.50 PER ADS IN A REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $5 MILLION