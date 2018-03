Feb 28 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN FITE REPORTS ON THE PROGRESS OF ITS PHASE II NASH STUDY WITH DRUG CANDIDATE NAMODENOSON

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA - ‍ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT TOWARD END OF 2018 AND DATA RELEASE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 FROM PHASE II NASH STUDY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: