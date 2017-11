Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol Energy Ltd reports q3 2017 results

* Canacol Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.01 ​

* Canacol Energy Ltd qtrly ‍total petroleum and natural gas revenues decreased 15 pct to $38 million compared to $44.4 million for same period in 2016​

* Canacol Energy Ltd qtrly ‍average production volumes decreased 11 percent to 16,587 boepd​