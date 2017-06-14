FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 14, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc

* Canada Goose Holdings files for offering of up to $322 million of its subordinate voting shares - sec filing

* Canada Goose Holdings says its selling shareholders are offering all of the subordinate voting shares

* Canada Goose Holdings says its selling shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering

* Canada Goose Holdings - selling shareholders offering the subordinate voting shares include co's principal shareholders and certain members of management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

