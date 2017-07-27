BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquires partial royalty rights for Venetoclax for up to $325 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board:

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquires partial royalty rights for venetoclax for up to us$325 million

* CPPIB- Unit CPPIB credit europe bought rights to portion of future royalties in Venetoclax from Australia's Walter and Eliza hall institute of medical research

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) - Transaction includes cash payment of $250 million upfront; potential milestone payments up to $75 million Source text for Eikon: