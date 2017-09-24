FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator says making solid progress at talks
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
September 24, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 25 days

BRIEF-Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator says making solid progress at talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) -

* Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator says making “good solid progress” at third round of talks in Ottawa, says pace is very fast

* Canada’s chief NAFTAnnegotiator says doesn’t expect detailed U.S. proposals on auto rules of origin, dairy, dispute settlement in this round

* Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator says will make good progress in next few rounds, says impossible to predict when talks will conclude

* Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator says has seen no indications so far that U.S. delegation might walk away from the talks (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.