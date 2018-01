Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS MOOD AT MONTREAL TALKS “IS STILL REASONABLY CONSTRUCTIVE”

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS PRESENTATION OF CANADIAN IDEAS ON AUTO CONTENT WENT REASONABLY WELL, “THERE IS A LOT MORE THINKING TO DO”

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAY U.S. SIDE WILL TAKE CANADIAN AUTO IDEAS BACK TO WASHINGTON, MORE DISCUSSIONS TO (Reporting by David Ljunggren)