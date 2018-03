BRIEF-Canada's Freeland says U.S. has mused before about striking bilateral deals

March 5 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS NAFTA MINISTERS TALKED TO LIGHTHIZER ABOUT STEEL TARIFFS ON MONDAY

* CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS HAS SPOKEN TO EU, SOUTH KOREA ABOUT POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL TARIFFS

* CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TALKED TO ROSS LAST WEEK ABOUT POSSIBLE STEEL TARIFFS

* CANADA’S FREELAND SAYS POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE QUITE SEPARATE FROM THE NAFTA TALKS

* CANADA’S FREELAND SAYS THERE ARE STILL SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN PARTNERS OVER THE MORE DIFFICULT NAFTA CHAPTER

* CANADA’S FREELAND, PRESSED ON USTR LIGHTHIZER’S COMMENTS ABOUT POSSIBLY STRIKING BILATERAL DEALS, SAYS THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME U.S. HAS MUSED ABOUT THIS IDEA

* CANADA’S FREELAND, ASKED ABOUT TRUMP’S COMMENTS LINKING NAFTA DEAL AND STEEL TARIFFS, SAYS TAKES POSSIBLE U.S. ACTION VERY SERIOUSLY (Reporting by David Ljunggren)