BRIEF-Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln

June 13 (Reuters) - Peak 10 Inc-

* Shaw Communications Inc. Announces sale of Viawest to Peak 10 for approximately c$2.3 billion

* Shaw Communications Inc - ‍consideration pursuant to transaction is comprised of all cash​

* Shaw Communications - expects to realize net cash proceeds from deal of about c$900 million after repayment of viawest level indebtedness of about us$580 million

* Shaw Communications - entered into share purchase agreement with gi partners portfolio co peak 10 holding corp to sell 100% of wholly-owned unit viawest