BRIEF-Canadian government issues key authorization for KSM's tailings management facility

June 27 (Reuters) - Seabridge Gold Inc-
* Seabridge Gold-Government. Of canada issued regulatory amendment to schedule 2 of metal mining effluent regulations for co's ksm project in british columbia
* Seabridge Gold Inc - amendment authorizes certain natural water bodies frequented by fish for use in a tailings management facility
* Seabridge Gold Inc - regulatory amendment construction of ksm's tmf subject to strict bonding and fishery habit compensation requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: