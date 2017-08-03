FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources reports Q2 eanings per share of $0.93‍​
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
August 3, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources reports Q2 eanings per share of $0.93‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd -

* Canadian Natural Resources limited announces 2017 second quarter results

* Canadian Natural Resources - ‍increased mid-point of its 2017 annual liquids and BOE production guidance by 11,000 bbl/d and 3,000 BOE/d respectively​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.93‍​

* Qtrly diluted FFO per share $1.49

* Canadian Natural Resources - ‍corporate production volumes averaged 913,171 BOE/d in Q2, representing 4 percent and 16 percent increases from Q1/17 and Q2/16 levels​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍decreasing its 2017 capital program by approximately $180 million​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍total annual 2017 horizon project capital is now targeted to be $910 million​

* Canadian Natural - ‍start-up of phase 3 is targeted for Q4/17 and is targeted to bring total horizon production volumes to 250,000 bbl/d of SCO

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 663,000 and 717,000 bbl/d of crude oil​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍Q3/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 740,000 and 778,000 bbl/d of crude oil​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍annual 2017 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately $3.9 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

