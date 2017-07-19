FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 days ago
BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 earnings per share c$3.27
July 19, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 earnings per share c$3.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP reports record second-quarter 2017 financial results; revenues grow 13 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$2.77

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to c$1.64 billion

* Q2 earnings per share c$3.27

* Q2 earnings per share view c$2.73, revenue view c$1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian pacific railway ltd - operating ratio improved 330 basis points to a second-quarter record of 58.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

