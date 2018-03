March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY - YEAR-TO-DATE SHIPMENTS, THROUGH WEEK 31, UP 3 PERCENT, OR ABOUT 400,000 METRIC TONNES

* CANADIAN PACIFIC - WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: