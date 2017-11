Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - HAS WON 367 MWP OF SOLAR POWER PROJECTS IN AGUASCALIENTES, HERMOSILLO AND OBREGÓN, MEXICO​

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - ‍WILL DEVELOP AND BUILD THREE PROJECTS, TOTALING 367 MWP​

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC- ‍PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CONNECTED TO THE GRID AROUND JUNE 2020​