FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q1 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share $0.10
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 6, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q1 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* Canadian Solar reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $615 million to $635 million

* Q1 revenue $677 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.9 million

* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,480 MW, compared to 1,612 MW in Q4 of 2016

* Says inventories as of March 31, 2017 were $274.5 million, compared to $295.4 million as of December 31, 2016

* Qtrly gross margin was 13.5%, compared to 13.9% (excluding AD/CVD true-up provision of $44.1 million) in Q4 of 2016

* Expects that its total worldwide module manufacturing capacity will exceed 7.0 GW by December 31, 2017

* Sees Q2 total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1,530 MW to 1,580 MW

* Says gross margin for Q2 is expected to be between 13% and 15%

* Expects that its total worldwide module manufacturing capacity will exceed 7.0 GW by December 31, 2017

* Company's solar cell manufacturing capacity, as of March 31, 2017, was 3.77 GW, and is expected to reach 4.49 GW by June 30, 2017

* Continues to expect it will connect approximately 1 GW to 1.2 GW of new solar projects globally in 2017

* Total module shipments in 2017 are now expected to be in range of 6.0 to 6.5 GW

* Company is facing an "overwhelming demand" for its solar modules in China market at this moment

* Continues to expect its cost of production will decrease throughout year

* "Expect to receive further compensation in Q2 this year for tornado damage and losses of our Funing cell factory"

* Plans to expand ingot, wafer, cell and module capacities to 1.1 GW, 4.0 GW, 4.49 GW and 7.04 GW, respectively, by Dec 31, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $810.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share $0.10

* For Q2 of 2017, company expects total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1,530 MW to 1,580 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.