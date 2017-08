June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar -acquisition of 80% interest in co's pirapora ii solar energy project in brazil by edf energies nouvelles' local subsidiary, edf en do brasil

* Canadian Solar Inc - 115 mwp pirapora ii project will start construction in fall of 2017 and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: