BRIEF-Canadian Solar's, EDF energies Nouvelles' Pirapora I project secures solar financing from the Brazilian Development Bank

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar says 191.5 MWP Pirapora I project secured a project financing facility amounting to US$163 million from Brazilian Development Bank

* Canadian Solar -Photovoltaic project located in Minas Gerais is currently under construction, is expected to reach commercial operation in Q3 of 2017