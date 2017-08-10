BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q2 earnings per share c$2.81

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
* Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong Q2 results
* Q2 earnings per share c$2.81
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view c$2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - for fiscal 2017, company expects annual operating capital expenditures to be within range of $400 million to $425 million
* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly retail sale c$4.10 billion, up 3 percent
* Canadian Tire - in light of recent sales results at fgl sports, it is unlikely that their annual sales growth aspiration will be realized in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: