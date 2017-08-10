FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q2 earnings per share c$2.81
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 10, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q2 earnings per share c$2.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd

* Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong Q2 results

* Q2 earnings per share c$2.81

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view c$2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - ‍for fiscal 2017, company expects annual operating capital expenditures to be within range of $400 million to $425 million​

* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly retail sale c$4.10 billion, up 3 percent

* Canadian Tire - in light of recent sales results at fgl sports, it is unlikely that their annual sales growth aspiration will be realized in 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.