Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Utilities Ltd:

* CANADIAN UTILITIES REPORTS RECORD EARNINGS IN 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.60

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CANADIAN UTILITIES - ‍IN 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECTS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $4.4 BILLION IN REGULATED UTILITY & COMMERCIALLY SECURED CAPITAL GROWTH PROJECTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: