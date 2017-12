BRIEF-Canadian Utilities Transfers ATCO Structures & Logistics Ownership Interest To ATCO Ltd

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Utilities Ltd:

* CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED TRANSFERS ATCO STRUCTURES & LOGISTICS OWNERSHIP INTEREST TO ATCO LTD.

* CANADIAN UTILITIES - AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED‘S 24.5 PER CENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN ATCO STRUCTURES & LOGISTICS LTD. TO ATCO

* CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD - EXPECTS MINIMAL TAX AND EARNINGS IMPACTS ARISING FROM TRANSACTION, SUBJECT TO YEAR-END ADJUSTING ENTRIES

* CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD - ATCO WILL PAY ABOUT $140 MILLION IN CASH TO CANADIAN UTILITIES FOR ITS 24.5 PER CENT INTEREST IN ATCO STRUCTURES & LOGISTICS

* CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD - AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION, ATCO WILL OWN 100 PER CENT OF SHARES OF ATCO STRUCTURES & LOGISTICS