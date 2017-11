Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Zinc Corp:

* Canadian Zinc reports results for third quarter

* Canadian Zinc Corp - qtrly ‍net loss and comprehensive loss of $2.5 million and $8.3 million respectively​

* Canadian Zinc Corp- “‍long-term price outlook for lead and zinc remains very positive”​

* Canadian Zinc Corp- ‍focus for 2017 and into 2018 is to procure financing to begin development of Prairie Creek project, advance towards production​