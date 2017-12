Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Zinc Corp:

* CANADIAN ZINC US$10 MILLION INTERIM FINANCING FOR PRAIRIE CREEK MINE

* CANADIAN ZINC CORP - HAS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT AND AN INVESTOR AGREEMENT WITH RESOURCE CAPITAL FUND VI LP

* CANADIAN ZINC CORP - PURSUANT TO WHICH RCF VI HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE AN INTERIM NON-CONVERTIBLE PROJECT LOAN TO CANADIAN ZINC OF US$10 MILLION