BRIEF-Canara Bank Approves Raising Of Additional Share Capital Of 900 Mln Rupees Via QIP

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED RAISING OF ADDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL OF UP TO 900 MILLION RUPEES VIA QIP FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF 35 BILLION RUPEES Source text: [Canara Bank has informed the Exchange that the Board of the Bank at its meeting held on December 26, 2017 has decided to raise additional Equity Share Capital amounting upto Rs. 90 crores(Face Value), through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route, by issuing upto 9 crore equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each with a premium to be decided as per the applicable guidelines/regulations for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 3500 crores inclusive of such premium.]