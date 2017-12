Dec 28 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc:

* CANCER GENETICS RECEIVES NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING OF $1.1 MILLION THROUGH NEW JERSEY TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TAX CERTIFICATE TRANSFER (NOL) PROGRAM

