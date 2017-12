Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE UNITS AND CONVERSION OF PRIOR CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE UNITS

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 38.7 MILLION CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE UNITS WITH A CONVERSION PRICE OF $1.55/COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: