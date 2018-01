Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* ‍CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT AND ALLIANCE WITH INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS LTD​

* ‍COMPANY WILL ACQUIRE 15 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF INNER SPIRIT​

* ‍COMPANY WILL PROVIDE INNER SPIRIT WITH CASH PAYMENT OF $350,000

* ‍CO WILL PROVIDE INNER SPIRIT WITH 674,418 COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY, EACH WITH ISSUE PRICE OF $2.15 PER COMMON SHARE​