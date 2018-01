Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cannae Holdings Inc:

* CANNAE - PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE FOR NINETY NINE RESTAURANTS FOR Q4 FISCAL 2017, WHICH CONTAINED 17 WEEKS, TOTALED ABOUT $96.5 MILLION, UP 7.8 PERCENT

* CANNAE-‍ ESTIMATES IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL WEEK DURING Q4,FY 2017,DUE TO CLOSURE OF ALL RESTAURANT LOCATIONS ON CHRISTMAS DAY WAS ABOUT $6 MILLION-SEC FILING​