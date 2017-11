BRIEF-CanniMed Therapeutics Says Board Adopted A Shareholder Rights Plan In Response To Aurora Cannabis' Offer​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - CanniMed Therapeutics Inc:

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS ACTS TO PROTECT SHAREHOLDERS FROM AURORA CANNABIS’ OPPORTUNISTIC OFFER AND ENABLE FAIR VOTE ON NEWSTRIKE ACQUISITION WITH SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CANNIMED HAS ADOPTED A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN IN RESPONSE TO OFFER BY AURORA CANNABIS​

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ SPECIAL COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED TO BOARD THAT IT APPROVE THE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN​